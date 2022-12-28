License Plate Fees for Low-Income Older Drivers, Persons With Disabilities to Drop in 2023

ILLINOIS, December 28 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. Under Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. Under Public Act 102-0807 , which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA's Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.





"During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses," said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. "This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current."





"The lower annual license plate renewal fee for qualifying seniors will help them keep more of their hard-earned money in their bank accounts to spend on other things, such as prescription medicine," said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. "I applaud the Illinois General Assembly for this new law, and especially the sponsors, State Rep. Cyril Nichols (D-Burbank) and State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Plainfield)."





The Department on Aging's Benefit Access Program determines eligibility for a license plate discount from the Secretary of State's office and free transit on fixed route systems in Illinois. To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.









Those with specific questions about the price reduction, or about their vehicle's registration status, are encouraged to contact the Illinois Secretary of State's office at 800-252-8980.





IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit



