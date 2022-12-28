Burkhan World Investments Announces It’s the Highest Bidder for Historic Pakistani Embassy Property in DC

Burkhan today announced that it is the highest bidder for the Pakistani Embassy property located at 2201 R street in Washington D.C. with a bid of $6.8m USD.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burkhan World Investments today announced that it is the highest bidder for the Pakistani Embassy property located at 2201 R street in Washington D.C. with a bid of $6.8m USD.The bid was made through a transparent and open bidding process and Burkhan’s offer was submitted through Long and Foster. It also has been disclosed in the Pakistani press that the government of Pakistan has approved the sale of the property through its various ministries. Burkhan is awaiting to close on the transaction subject to final contractual execution based on news articles reported in the Pakistani press.It was reported on Dec. 11, 2022 by BErecorder news that all ministries have cleared the transaction and that the highest bid was made by Burkhan. Furthermore, it was reported by Dawn news that 3 bidders were selected to and the winning bid of $6.8m was made by a group that wishes to build a Synagogue, that is an incorrect fact .Burkhan will like to clarify that the proposition of its bid is to acquire the property to build a foundation for Economic security and Peace studies, which will be connected to the Shahal M. Khan Institute for Economic Security at the American University which is also to be funded by Burkhan, to be launched in 2023. The foundational house once redone is envisaged to host leading thinkers whose main focus will be to create new platforms of economics that bring humanity out of war into in collaboration and peace.Shahal Khan CEO of Burkhan states “For the R street facility we will welcome all people of all faiths that have one desire, which is to create systems that will foster collaboration not competition within humanity, the days of scarcity, war and fear must end, and we want this institution to be the noble house located in the center of Washington D.C. that fosters that energy”.