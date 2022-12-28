King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will be performing gas main construction on Route 320 (Spring Mill Road) in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. Alternating closures and detours are scheduled Tuesday, January 10, through Thursday, September 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
The work locations are:
Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.
PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #
You just read:
PECO Utility Improvement to Close Route 320 (Spring Mill Road) Weekdays in Lower Merion Township
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.