Jordan Fried, Principal of Sterling Organization, is Named a 2022 Honoree of ICSC's 4 Under 40 Award

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Fried, one of three Principals at Sterling Organization, has been named a 2022 ICSC 4 Under 40 honoree. This highly coveted award honors the next generation of leaders in the Marketplaces Industry. "To receive this recognition from peers is extremely meaningful to me," said Mr. Fried. "It is also incredibly exciting to have an opportunity to join the ICSC Board of Trustees as a Next Gen Trustee, where I am hopeful to bring a fresh and valued perspective to the variety of initiatives conducted by ICSC," he added.

In Mr. Fried's current role as Principal at Sterling Organization, the West Palm Beach, FL-based, vertically integrated, private equity real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of 73 properties totaling approximately 12.3 million square feet, he is responsible for the identification, analysis and execution of new retail real estate investment opportunities and the disposition of retail properties. Additionally, he oversees the capital markets group which spearheads all financing and refinancing efforts for the firm and also sits on Investment Committees for all of the firm's investment vehicles.

"We are very proud, but not surprised, to hear that Jordan has been recognized by our industry in receiving the 4 Under 40 Award from ICSC. I have worked alongside Jordan for 10 years and have watched him grow and excel throughout his journey in our industry. Jordan is a consummate professional, hardworking, highly intelligent, relationship-oriented, ethical and someone I am honored to call a partner," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization.

One of Fried's career aspirations is to continue mentoring the next wave of industry talent. "When I started with Sterling, we were a much smaller company than we are now and as a result, I was fortunate to work closely with the firm's senior executives and gain exposure to many different aspects of the business. I've been extremely fortunate to have numerous accomplished executives graciously share their time and offer valuable advice to me throughout my career," he said. "I am hopeful that I can provide similar coaching and mentorship for the next generation of talent as they seek to establish their own careers in real estate," he added.

"This award recognizes Jordan as a person of strong character, ethics and integrity who has earned the trust and respect of those around him," said Adam Munder, Principal of Sterling Organization. "As a partner in business, and as a person, Jordan is and has been a great role model for the next generation of industry talent and Sterling team members," he added.

Mr. Fried holds a BBA from The George Washington University and received an MBA with honors from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

