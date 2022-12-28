Surging Demand for Consumer Goods to Increase Usage of Point-of-Purchase Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Recently published Fact.MR’s report reveals that the growing use of personal care products will fuel worldwide demand for point-of-purchase packaging solutions.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global point-of-purchase packaging market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 31.5 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years.



Point-of-purchase packaging solutions are helpful for retail owners to clear their stock of old products. These solutions ensure the constant attention of people on respective products owing to their unique designs. These solutions are placed in high-traffic areas to increase their effectiveness and generate more sales.

Rapidly rising demand for consumer goods around the world is predicted to stimulate the sales of these packaging solutions. Increased demand for various food & beverages and personal care products is expected to drive market growth. Retail shop owners are becoming aware of the use of different packaging solutions that are helpful for them to gain a competitive edge in the global market. Increasing inclination of people to use beauty products is also projected to push the growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of point-of-purchase packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 31.5 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

The current value of the point-of-purchase packaging industry is US$ 16.6 billion.

The global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

Demand for point-of-purchase packaging services in Germany is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.



“Increasing importance of product presentation in the retail industry is projected to stimulate the use of point-of-purchase packaging solutions over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Point of Purchase Packaging Industry Research

By Material Type : Paper Foam Plastic Glass Other Materials

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Others

By Application : Food & Beverages Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Electronics Automotive Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





There are a variety of materials that can be used for point-of-purchase (POP) packaging, including:

Cardboard: This is a common material for POP packaging because it is relatively inexpensive, lightweight, and easy to work with. Cardboard can be cut, printed on, and folded into a variety of shapes and sizes, making it a versatile material for POP packaging. Plastic: Plastic is another popular material for POP packaging because it is strong, durable, and resistant to moisture. It can be molded into a variety of shapes and sizes, and it can be transparent, allowing customers to see the product inside. Metal: Metal POP packaging, such as aluminum or steel, can be used for products that require a more robust or premium feel. Metal packaging is often more expensive than cardboard or plastic, but it can also be more durable and long-lasting. Wood: Wood can be used for POP packaging when a natural or rustic look is desired. It can be used to create display boxes, standees, or other types of POP displays. Acrylic: Acrylic is a clear, transparent plastic that is often used for POP packaging because it allows customers to see the product inside. It is also lightweight, easy to work with, and resistant to moisture.



Ultimately, the material chosen for POP packaging will depend on the needs of the product and the desired look and feel of the packaging.

Winning Strategy

Prominent players in the global market are concentrating on developing eco-friendly products. They are also ensuring the sustainable value of newly developed products. The high growth of organized retail stores and the increasing importance of product presentation across the retail environment are also projected to serve as pivotal factors bolstering the growth opportunities in the global market.

Key Companies Profiled

Creative Displays Now

DS Smith

Fellbro, Inc.

WestRock Company

Swisstribe

Marketing Alliance Group

International Paper

Hawver Display

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global point of purchase packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (paper, foam, plastic, glass, others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, others), and application (food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

