Learn fishing skills with MDC’s free fly-tying classes in Northeast Region

KIRSKVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to spend a few relaxing hours with MDC staff learning the art of fly-tying. Many different materials will be available for use, and participants will be taught how to fly-tie.

There will be four separate events for participants to choose from to learn this skill. The opportunities are as follows:

MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To register for this date and time, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xW.

W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To register for this date and time, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xm.

James Youth Center in Moberly on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To register for this date and time, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xe.

Ralls County Public Library on Mar. 4 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To register for this date and time, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4x2.

All participants must be older than 13 and register prior to attending one of these classes. All questions can be directed to the instructor, Pat Rigby, at patrick.rigby@mdc.mo.gov.