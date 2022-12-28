Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Today), ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years to the AI-POWERED company.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"This is a unique and exciting impactful project that is at the cutting edge of IT solutions designed to process data by AI-based technologies, visualized with state-of-art business intelligence tools on a real-time basis, and creating actionable insights for all user levels. REM People is a new generation retail analytics company that provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions. With a holistic approach, they help clients to track their ''product journeys'' by monitoring retail merchandising operations & execution performances in offline, online and printed channels. We were very impressed with the team from REM People, led by Bulent Peker

CEO, Chief Executive Officer, their vision and commitment to help brands ensure that their products are always available and visible in the shopping areas, a remarkable space share is guaranteed, pricing is correct, planogram and other KPIs are compliant, and the competition is closely tracked."

Bulent Peker, Chief Executive Officer, REM People, stated,

"We're very excited to set up a unique partnership with Ethos Asset Management. This investment will allow us to scale our cutting-edge technologies globally in a shorter time. Funds we receive will mainly be used in our AI-based research & development studies, international expansions, launching new products, and creating a one-stop retail analytics marketplace for global CPG companies and retailers. We also hope this investment represents the first step of a long-term partnership that will follow up with continuous investments in the coming years."

Mustafa Kemal Genc, Ethos Associate, Attributed Holdings Inc, stated,

"The power of data is growing more and more every day. While it is relatively easy to measure data for online channels, making data meaningful in physical channels which is still a big problem. REM people team; they are very experienced and successful in that field. In the next part of their story, we are very happy to support them in reaching their bigger goals.".

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, Ethos, North and Central America, stated,

It has been my pleasure to work with the Ethos, REM People, and AHI team to bring this financing deal to a close. This marks another significant investment for Ethos in the retail space which has seen increased activity in 2022 and one we hope to continue expansion in during 2023.

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com.

About REM People:

REM People is a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions. What separates REM People from its rivals is to own several integrated solutions that allow CPG Companies/Retailers to track their retail execution performance in all channels with a holistic approach. Besides offering 3 SaaS Products in the Retail Execution Management vertical, REM also provides AI-Based Advanced Analytics and On-Demand End-to-End Services.

For more information, please visit https://rempeople.com.

Contacts:

Bulent Peker, Chief Executive Officer, REM People:

Email 351168@email4pr.com

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC: Press Office 351168@email4pr.com

+18585354814

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethos-asset-management-inc-usa-announces-deal-with-rem-people-a-new-generation-retail-analytics-company-that-provides-ai-powered-omni-channel-retail-execution-management-solutions-301710698.html

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc