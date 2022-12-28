Submit Release
M&C Communications Celebrates Three Years of Move the Stairs: Brand Protection PR™ Podcasts

Denver, CO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications is proud to announce the production of more than 70 Move The Stairs video podcasts providing actionable insights for CBD, hemp, and medical marijuana businesses to navigate an ever-changing industry. 

The M&C Move The Stairs podcasts in 2022 featured leaders from governmental agencies, nonprofits, and the CBD business world, including Franny's Farmacy, Green Roads CBD, Americans for Safe Access, and The Veterinary Cannabis Society, who shared their take on adapting their businesses and organizations during these uncertain and inflationary times. 

New trends and the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill also took center stage as guests from Brightfield Group and various CBD and Hemp publications forecasted where the industry is headed and what regulatory challenges to expect in the future. 

The Move The Stairs podcasts also hosted a wide variety of hemp industry leaders, such as the Hemp Industries Association and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Together with executives from companies like Hempitecture and Fibonnaci LLC, they helped listeners and viewers understand the latest news in the industry.

Journalists from CNN, the Denver Post, MJBiz Daily, and Green Entrepreneur provided tips on how CBD, hemp, and medical marijuana businesses can build a better rapport with the media, handle difficult interviews and turn what may feel like crisis situations into opportunities for thought leadership. 

We look forward to sharing more insight in 2023! To learn more about M&C Communications, please visit https://www.mandccommunications.com.


Diane Mulligan
M&C Communications
720-273-0927
dmulligan@mandccommunications.com

M&C Communications Celebrates Three Years of Move the Stairs: Brand Protection PR™ Podcasts

