NFL Two-Time Superbowl Champion Jim McMahon Presents the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic on February 10, 2023
The Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic takes place Friday, February 10, 2023 at Anthem Golf and Country Club coinciding in Arizona with two of the most popular sporting events in the country, The Big Game and The Phoenix Open.
Celebrities and professional athletes of all sports will convene for a charity golf tournament during the biggest weekend in sports in Arizona.
Our goal is to utilize our platform to send a strong message to the NFL, and other sports organizations that fail to recognize cannabis for medicinal purposes.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim McMahon, former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion, today announced the debut of the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic.
— Jim McMahon, two-time Superbowl champion and co-founder of Revenant
Presented by McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Anthem Golf and Country Club in Anthem, Arizona. General admission is $100 per person, and $500 for the VIP Experience. For tickets and more information, visit www.winningticket.com/gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
The charity tournament will benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a national nonprofit with a mission to assist retired NFL players and their families in dire need situations. Celebrities and athletes that are expected to attend include Mark Rypien, Morten Anderson, Johnny Damon, Eric Dickerson, Rollie Fingers, Joe West, Grant Fuhr, Goose Gossage, Jamir Miller, Christian Okoye, Jake Plummer, Jeremy Roenick, Kevin Sorbo and others.
“Our goal is to utilize our platform to send a strong message to the NFL, and other sports organizations that fail to recognize cannabis for medicinal purposes,” said McMahon. “Throughout our NFL careers and retirement, myself, Kyle Turley, and Eben Britton have witnessed first-hand the damaging effects of opioids and other harmful prescription medications on the bodies and minds of not only ourselves but fellow athletes alike.”
Attendees can expect live entertainment, celebrity sightings, golf, photo opportunities, cannabis-friendly activities, and more. The timing of the tournament coincides with two of the most well attended sporting events in the country, both taking place in Arizona.
According to organizers, Revenant, iHeartMedia’s Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, are united in their common interest in the betterment of holistic care opportunities for athletes. Revenant was founded by McMahon, Turley and Britton. The company is led by Derek Duronslet.
iHeart Media’s Cannabis Talk 101: "The World’s #1 Source For Everything Cannabis," leads the way at the forefront of the cannabis industry, in 149 countries. Hosted by celebrity and industry legends Christopher Wright AKA “Blue” and Joe Grande, the long-form conversational interviews include the highest-profile names, from athletes, politicians, musicians, cannabis brands, thought leaders, and beyond.
Farechild Events is led by James Zachodni and David Tran. Zachodni and Tran founded DOPE Magazine and successfully led the company’s acquisition by High Times. Both established Farechild Events, a fully integrated event and ticketing platform in 2019 and has hosted major events in Las Vegas and other legal cannabis markets.
“We are coming strong with an unrelenting commitment to resolve, aid and educate those who seek to take their lives back from mental or physical suffering of any kind, by using the cannabis plant,” Turley said.
To learn more about the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic, visit www.winningticket.com/gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
About the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic
Presented by McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, iHeartMedia’s Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic is a celebrity golf tournament that coincides with The Big Game and The Phoenix Open hosted by celebrated NFL quarterback and two-time Superbowl Champion Jim McMahon. The event takes place, Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Anthem Golf and Country Club, 2409 Anthem Way, in Anthem, Arizona. Proceeds benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund. Sponsorship packages are available. To learn more about the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic, visit www.winningticket.com/gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
