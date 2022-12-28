Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on Lewisburg Bridge in Union and Northumberland Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County on Thursday, December 29.



A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing bulbs on the bridge between the hours of 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.



Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###



