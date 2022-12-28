MountainWest Real Estate Begins Negotiations With City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System to Develop Bayview Point in Chula Vista, CA

Bayview Point, a proposed Residential and Transportation Mobility Hub located in Chula Vista, California, will include an integrated Public Transportation System connecting access to luxury residential towers, affordable housing, five-star hotel and restaurants, retail, fitness center, medical office, outdoor and public-use spaces.

/EIN News/ -- CHULA VISTA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MountainWest Real Estate received approval from The City of Chula Vista, California, and Metropolitan Transportation System (MTS) to begin negotiations for the proposed Bayview Point, a mixed-use mobility hub development located on a 10-acre site between 707 F Street and 750 E Street in Chula Vista, California.

The MountainWest Real Estate development team includes Chelsea Investment Corporation, Campus Architect — Tucker Sadler Architects, The Concord Group, Kimley-Horn, Wimmer Yamada & Caughey and Andrea Trapp — Creative Director that will work alongside MountainWest on the negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transit System. The Bayview Point development team will demonstrate to The City of Chula Vista and MTS how the mixed-use mobility hub development plan is aligned with the program and composition of land uses, and meets the vision and priority uses established for MTS and city-owned sites to create a vibrant urban and transit-oriented development for Chula Vista's urban core.

Bayview Point includes luxury residential towers, affordable housing, five-star hotel and restaurants, retail, fitness center, medical office, outdoor public-use spaces and transportation programming. Tucker Sadler Architects' design concept for Bayview Point weaves the fabric of Chula Vista South Bay and San Diego by connecting and integrating rather than setting itself apart as an isolated place. The design complements established neighboring uses, and is a vibrant and unique place that cohesively links urban streetscape to a new welcoming transportation hub. "The contemporary design inspiration is a reflective of the different Southern California soft hues of the ocean, sunrise and sunsets over the marina, and majestic mountain ranges," said Greg Mueller, CEO and Principal Designer, Tucker Sadler Architects.

The proposed Bayview Point's $900 million budget will provide employment opportunities to thousands of local residents and produce approximately 4,000 temporary jobs during construction, including 2,531 workers directly onsite, and 286 permanent jobs will be in place after the completion of the development, including 184 positions directly onsite.

"Chula Vista's Bayview Point will be on a prime 10-acre location with unobstructed views. Chula Vista's partnership with MTS and the MountainWest team's vision will create a destination location that will bring substantial renewal and economic activity for the city," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

"The City of Chula Vista presented MountainWest with an opportunity to create a dynamic vision for the 10-acre site as a sought-after place to live, work and enjoy the connectivity of Chula Vista's urban core with the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley and San Diego's Big Bay. The best part is that we collaborated with key stakeholders for input, so it really was a concerted team effort," said Jim Pieri, CEO of MountainWest.

Bayview Point will include 267 affordable housing units for low-income individuals and families. "What we see, particularly in San Diego County, is an extreme shortage of affordable housing in the rental market and this is the strongest foothold toward economic stability. Chelsea Investment Corporation is proud to be a part of the affordable housing solution, and to be a part of changing people's lives for the better," said Chelsea Investment Corporation founder Jim Schmid.

Bayview Point Rendering





Bayview Point Rendering — Chula Vista, California

















Bayview Point Rendering





Bayview Point — Chula Vista, California









