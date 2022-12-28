Submit Release
F&G completes bighorn sheep capture in Southwest Idaho

From Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18, Fish and Game biologists conducted a bighorn sheep capture in Units 40 and 41 in collaboration with the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and national Wild Sheep Foundation. Staff and volunteers captured and collared a total of 38 sheep between the two units.  Each animal was also tested for disease.

Fish and Game staff and volunteers work up a sheep captured in Southwest Idaho

Of that total, 12 were collared on the Owyhee Front (Unit 40), where biologists will continue to use the GPS collar data to monitor movement and survival. “This is one of few populations of California Bighorn Sheep that is increasing in the state,” said Rachel Curtis, Southwest Region wildlife biologist. “We want to ensure that it remains stable.”

The remaining 26 sheep were collared in Big Jack’s Creek and Little Jack’s Creek in Unit 41. “The last couple of bighorn surveys we’ve conducted in Jack’s Creek have shown declines,” Curtis said. “Cause of death investigations we have done for GPS-collared pronghorn and mule deer in Unit 41 have shown that predation is high in this area, and we are looking to determine if that is the case with bighorns as well.”

A helicopter transports California Bighorn sheep during a capture in Southwest Idaho

Management actions for Idaho’s bighorn sheep populations are guided by the state’s 2022-2027 Bighorn Sheep Management Plan. This plan helps shape department recommendations for bighorn sheep season setting, which the Fish and Game Commission sets every two years.

Fish and Game is collecting comments for the 2023-24 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Season Setting Proposals, which includes proposed changes in Unit 41. People can comment on those proposals until Dec. 29.

