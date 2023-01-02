Book of the Year Announced as Thomas A Kempis' Meditations on Death

Thomas A Kempis' Meditations on Death from TAN Books

Death escapes no one. To prepare for eternity, TAN Books announces a new translation for this year’s Book of the Year: Meditations on Death by Thomas à Kempis.

Our culture today often seeks to minimize its visibility or to reduce it to a medical event.” — Fr. Robert Nixon

If there is one thing that all of us will face, it is our death from earth to eternity. Whether it be sudden or prolonged, now is the time to consider the eternal things as we move into 2023, TAN Books announces a classic new translation for this year's Book of the Year Considered a soul-jarring work, Thomas à Kempis guides the reader to consider the last four things: death, judgment, heaven, and hell. Yet what better aim is there than to ponder interiorly how transitory this earthly life is, yet as Catholics, we know it is just the beginning.If the devil's favorite word is tomorrow, God's word is today. Reading like a mini-retreat for the soul, Meditations on Death presents a study of eternal things rather than passing things.Translating this important aged text from the author of one of the most beloved religious works, The Imitation of Christ, Father Robert Nixon , OSB, contributes richly to TAN Books' Resurrection series. Drawing the reader to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Catholic faith, the writings of Kempis are important, if not the most important, for discerning Catholics to read."It brings home both the terrors and the uncertainty of death in a very striking fashion, and reveals the mysterious of what comes after death with startling clarity and detail," said Father Nixon.Death is a constant and inevitable reality in human life, he added."Our culture today often seeks to minimize its visibility or to reduce it to a medical event. It includes somber and soul-jarring meditations on death itself, and vivid descriptions of Final Judgement, Heaven and Hell."For the first time in English, this defining work has been lost to readers for several centuries, yet Father Nixon meticulously translated Kempis' writings from a 1523 edition. No doubt Father Nixon's translations will afford the modern Catholic to tap into the Church's greatest edifying treasures. Meditations on Death will forever change the lives of those who read it.###Father Robert Nixon, OSB, JP, DMus, MEd, MTh, FTCL, FLCM was born in 1974 in Mount Isa, and joined the Benedictine Community of New Norcia in 2013. A monk of the Abbey of the Most Holy Trinity, New Norcia, Western Australia, he serves as Director of the Institute for Benedictine Studies. He is a retreat master and liturgist. His interests include Medieval Latin literature, especially the lives of the saints. The Resurrection series by Fr. Nixon includes Meditations on Death: Preparing for Eternity; The Passion of Christ Through the Eyes of Mary and The Glories of Heaven: The Supernatural Gifts That Await the Body and Soul in Paradise by Saint Anselm; A Tale of Death and Glory: The Acts of St. Sebastian and His Companions by Saint Ambrose of Milan; and Meditations on the Holy Angels by Saint Aloysius Gonzaga.

Why Read Thomas A Kempis' Meditations on Death?