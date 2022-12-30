A Myriad of Memories Transformed into a Massive Upcycle Art Installation

Treasure Tile Installation

a reflection of four generations of creative women's collections reborn as art

Instead of holding on to all of these items, or throwing them away, I decided to utilize them in a completely different way, creating short stories on canvas.” — Sandhi Schimmel Gold

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Artist and Upcycle Pioneer Sandhi Schimmel Gold will exhibit an installation of hundreds of small, mixed media assemblages called “Treasure Tiles” — art works that feature upcycled paper, memorabilia, souvenirs, vintage and personal objects.

"Memoir &Mirrors” is a physical manifestation of the memories and materials collected by multiple-generations of creative women.

The matriarchs, Etel and her daughter Bessy were born on a farm in rural Slovakia. After surviving World War II, the penniless refugees arrived to New York City in 1949 without possessions from home.

Both were hired to assemble jewelry for Alice Caviness, a costume jewelry manufacturer. While Etel continued creating jewelry, Bessy became an artist, painter, an entrepreneur and an author. Because of the hardships they endured, the women held fast to many insignificant things, assigning extraordinary value to everyday objects. They amassed a collection of beads, jewelry findings, art, craft, sewing and needlework supplies. They considered every memento, travel souvenir, certificate, postcard, greeting card, figurine, coin, china, napkins, yarn, playing cards, even bags of nails, screws and assorted hardware, as cherished family heirlooms.

Sandhi Schimmel Gold began her art career as a portrait painter, but found her niche as an upcycle artist in 2001; reusing the massive collection of greeting cards her family saved. Sandhi, also a “collector," hung on to a wide variety of not only the matriarch's possessions, but also her own, and those of her daughter Ally, another artist. Each woman, in turn, had difficulty disposing of possessions leading to a sense of guilt. "Instead of holding on to all of these items, or throwing them away, I decided to utilize them in a completely different way, creating short stories on canvas."

While creating an embellishment for an original paper mosaic portrait, Sandhi discovered a cache of mirrored napkin rings once belonging to her mother. She began creating mixed-media memoirs on small canvases: manipulating a variety of personal objects, including those tiny mirrors, into a massive installation. These unrelated objects, a medley of greeting cards, toys, buttons, beads, miniatures, and other personal mementos undergo a metamorphosis to become unique piece of art.

What was once just a mountain of “stuff” that held a myriad of fond memories, has now become a cohesive collection of miniature artworks!

Each canvas is hand-painted, might be gilded, and with the addition of paper ephemera, mirrors, rhinestones, sequins, and beads, appears like jewelry on the wall. They are wrapped in collected upholstery trim or ribbon. Just like the memories they hold, no two are alike. Named for a place, a person or anecdote belonging to the artist or member of her family.

Treasure Tiles have been collected by art enthusiasts for nearly ten years. There remains a plethora of objects to be upcycled, the artist will continue to create an ever-evolving selection of Treasure Tiles.

The installation of Treasure Tiles and other upcycled art works, "Memoir &Mirrors” opens at artspace, a nonprofit contemporary art gallery in Richmond, VA on January 27, 2023, and runs through February 18, 2023. All works will be available for purchase. The artist will be happy to create custom installations for other venues, galleries and museums.

In addition to the exhibition, the artist will be conducting a fun, interactive, in-person “Scavenger Hunt” for patrons visiting the gallery.

"Memoir &Mirrors”

Opening Reception: Friday, January 27 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Artist Talk: Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 PM

artspace

2833-A Hathaway Rd., Richmond, VA 23225

artspaceorg@gmail.com

804.232.6464

Hours: Noon to 4PM Tuesday - Sunday and by appointment

Sandhi Schimmel Gold, primarily known as The Queen of Junk Mail, #theoriginaljunkmailartist, is one of the pioneers of the green fine art movement. She has been upcycling junk mail, packaging, greeting cards and other paper waste to create portraits, landscapes and abstracts for over 20 years. Her work is sold through fine art galleries across the country and is in private, celebrity, corporate and museum collections around the world.