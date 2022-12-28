Kizik Announces Debut of the First Hands-Free Footwear Store at CES 2023

Hands-free shoes steal the spotlight with practical, life-changing technology

Kizik, the industry leader in hands-free footwear technology, announces the launch of its first retail store and seven new shoe styles, including a hands-free boot, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. Kizik is exhibiting at CES 2023 in the Venetian Expo sports technology section, booth #54511. Kizik is the recipient of two CES Innovation Awards, receiving honors for Kizik Kids and the Kizik Roamer.

Kizik, which has over 150 patents and patents pending related to hands-free shoe technology, experienced rapid growth in 2022. The company introduced its first hands-free shoe for kids, debuted the iconic Roamer series, and unveiled the first shoe in the collection, the Roamer sneaker. Kizik shoe sales skyrocketed 270% year-over-year, and the company celebrated its one-millionth pair of Kiziks sold.

Other 2022 milestones included a $20 million Series B funding round led by The Newcastle Network, and the addition of Wendy Yang, the former Group President of HOKA and Teva, as a board member. Kizik was recognized as an Emerging Elite in the MountainWest Capital Network's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Kizik also received awards for its Kizik Kids collection from Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, The National Parenting Center, and the National Parenting Product Awards.

"2022 was an incredible year for the Kizik team," said Kizik CEO Monte Deere, "and we are extremely excited about our plans to grow the brand even more in 2023. Nothing compares to the first time someone tries on a pair of Kizik shoes. Our hands-free technology is so revolutionary that it elicits awesome reactions of amazement, and when our first retail store opens next year, it will be a game-changer for the footwear industry. Once you try a pair of Kizik hands-free shoes, it is hard to wear anything else."

For more information, visit www.kizik.com or stop by the Kizik booth at CES 2023 in the Venetian Expo sports technology section, booth #54511.

About Kizik

