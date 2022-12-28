Submit Release
Cabbacis Announces Canadian Patents for Very-Low-Nicotine Tobacco Products

Cabbacis LLC, a U.S. federally-licensed tobacco product manufacturer focused on harm reduction products, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued Patent No. 3,151,047 to Cabbacis for pods comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp for use with oral electronic vaporizers.

Canadian Patent No. 3,151,047 includes 27 claims which will expire on September 10, 2040. Earlier in 2022, CIPO also issued Patent No. 3,107,796 to Cabbacis for cigarettes comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp. "I am pleased that both types of our products are now patented in Canada which is one of our early target countries for commercialization," said Joseph Pandolfino, Founder and President of Cabbacis.

Primary applications of the company's patented very-low-nicotine cigarettes and vaporizer pods in development comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp are to assist smokers of conventional cigarettes to smoke less, transition to less harmful tobacco or nicotine products, or quit nicotine use altogether.

Cabbacis' patent portfolio includes 25 issued patents and various pending patent applications across the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. The company holds six U.S. patents.

About Cabbacis LLC

Cabbacis is a tobacco product manufacturer committed to developing and commercializing consumer acceptable modified-risk tobacco products (MRTPs) that reduce exposure to smoke, as compared to conventional cigarettes, and facilitate the transition of smokers to less harmful products.

To learn more about Cabbacis, please visit www.cabbacis.com.

