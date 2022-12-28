ENDEAVOR INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
December 28, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. EDR ("Endeavor" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Endeavor issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts to investors, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company's shareholders.
Endeavor shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/endeavor-group-holdings-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
