CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UIS, OLPX and FXLV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Unisys Corporation UIS

UIS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2022 - November 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 10, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Unisys Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 17, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

According to the filed complaint, 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

