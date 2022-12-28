Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HZNP, MLVF, TCFC, SHBI

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP's sale to Amgen Inc. for $116.50 in cash per share. If you are a Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF's sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Community Financial Corporation TCFC's sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of Community Financial. If you are a Community Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI's merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

