2022 Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit (CCS) Successfully Held Online, The Charisma Shown From The Youth Of The New Era

The Brilliant Dialogue With Wisdom And Charisma Among Elites From All Walks Of Life, The Social Responsibility And The Sense of Mission Displayed From The Youth Of The New Times

The 2022 Chinese Youth Cloud Summit, organized by the Chinese Elite Consortium, was successfully held online from December 2nd to December 5th and December 11th, 2022. With the theme of "Feng Hua," or “Charisma,” the summit lasted five days. It was broadcasted in real-time through Weizan and iFeng, with 1,349,300 views to date. The summit was sponsored by Sangamon Wristwatches and Fantuan Merchant, and spearheaded by 25 student-run associations and 38 cooperation agencies.

Chinese Elite Consortium (CEC) was founded in 2019 by 142 Chinese students from more than 57 top universities in California, New York, Arizona, and Ohio (such as Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, Columbia, Berkeley, USC, Oxford, Cambridge, Fudan, etc.). The Consortium aims to create a platform for young elites in China and Chinese students across the world to learn, explore, and put their ideas into practice. The consortium will serve as an inter-connected, inclusive communication channel for guests, organizers, and attendees. The summit was promoted by the official account of CEC, which has led to 16184 reposts to date.

Eight panels were included in the conference from December 2 to December 5: the Opening ceremony, Financial Investment, Multi-dimensional Education, Special Session by Chas Bountra (Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University), Sustainable Development, Rural Revitalization, Future Trends, and Impact Investment; The conference on December 11 explored topics in culture and sports, ending with the closing ceremony of the summit. At the summit, 57 guests that are influential across industries were invited to attend and join the panel discussions.

On the morning of December 2, the 2022 Chinese Youth Cloud Summit was officially inaugurated. The theme of this year's summit, "Feng Hua," or “Charisma,” is intended to showcase the recovery of businesses across industries in the post-pandemic era. It is designed to provide students with the most cutting-edge, professional, diversified, yet customized guidance and opportunities. We hope that through the exchange, students will realize the spiritual values of "the road to recovery, the time of change, and the time of prosperity, a blessing for our generation."

December 2, 2022

Financial Investment

Kun He, the Founder, and Chairman of UP Securities mentioned that investment is an indefinite game: only by maintaining longterm and long-term layouts will there be opportunities. He said that science and technology have always been the first productive force: only companies with continuous innovation capability will be competitive. Xucheng Wan, the Founder and CEO of Speedfox, analyzed the past two years of entrepreneurial experience and the market of technology products and shared with the audience that successful brands have influenced not only people's lifestyles but also improved their quality of life. Their products have both technological aesthetics and technological power. Finally, Qing Feng, the Partner and Angel Investor of Vertech Capital, introduced in detail the four definitions and characteristics of impact investment: pursuing both financial and social returns, aiming at solving social problems in different regions, empowering sustainable development by commercial means, and post-investment impact measurement and management.

Later, guests of the Financial Investment roundtable: Aspecta co-founder Zongjian He, McKinsey (New York) business analyst Wenda Li, NataRock Partners global investment manager Boyang Song, and SnapPay founder and CEO Spencer Xu also shared their views and opinions on the industry, providing leadership and guidance for Chinese youth in financial VC-related aspects.

Multi-dimensional Education

After the Financial Investment panel, the Multi-dimensional Education panel started. Dr. Zhichun Liu, the Assistant Professor of the Faculty of Education at the University of Hong Kong, talked about how people learn and deeply discussed educational equity. He discussed how education equity could be achieved. Chris Max, the founder of Laoma Chris, said we need to think further about how people can engage with content actively with the help of social media platforms. Bo Wang, the Executive Vice Secretary of Shandong New Vocational Education and Training Institute shared his views on vocational education. He claimed that society's economic vitality would only be fully released with mobility when the extraordinary qualities that every young person possesses and the fields suitable for their learning are fully released. Then, Yingqiao He, the founder of Teng Fei Ta Education, also discussed in detail the future and choices of international students and an alternative way to cope with the “rat race.” Finally, CYOT co-founder Ya Zhao shared how she became a global citizen step by step from a rural girl and her thoughts on life and the importance of rethinking.

Chas Bountra Special Session

Cecilia, the author of the best-selling book "Oxford Girls," moderated the special session with Chas Bountra, Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford. Cecilia and Chas gave some advice to the younger generation. First, never think of just having one mentor, but be brave enough to ask people for help. Second, there are plenty of opportunities, but pursue what makes you happy and do what you're passionate about rather than what you're told to do. Third, academic and technical skills are essential, but working in teams, managing large projects, and dealing with people from different skill sets, cultures, and industries are equally important. Finally, Chas noted that people need to develop an international vision because many global issues require global solutions. He believes that the mission of universities like Oxford is not only to teach and research but also to make impacts and benefit people, patients, society, local and national economies, and the planet.

December 3, 2022

Sustainable Development

Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit had the honor to invite the Managing Director of Weber Publicity Weiting Xie, and the Founder of SCA Media Chang Wei, to share their views as Keynote speakers. Weiting Xie believes that the cultural driver is the main means to solve problems, and we need to stay curious, brave, inclusive, and influential. Chang Wei said that ESG communication is a process and a way of thinking. We must integrate environmental protection into the corporate strategy to generate sustainable revenue.

Then, in the Sustainable Development Roundtable, Fan Fan, the Design Director and Co-Founder of the EOEZ designer brand shared that as a fashion practitioner, it is crucial to appeal to and respect the millennial generation’s pursuit to personalized expressions, such as environmental protection and brand value recognition, and accept their reshaping and expectations for the present and future market environment. Another roundtable guest, Yaxing Tan, the Founder, and CEO of MSC Consulting, shared his insights and development views on sustainable development. Finally, sustainable color developer Yuan Yuan Liu shared her insights on the domestic sustainable innovation business market and her experiences.

Rural Revitalization

Xinyu Wang, the co-organizer of the rural revitalization panel and the co-founder of Beyond the City, said, "To truly revitalize the countryside, we must have a rural sentiment and satisfy people’s different needs. We should also find a more pleasant way of life at work. Youth will become a reservoir and stabilizer, providing important agricultural support. There is a wide world for young people."

Deyu Zhao, the Director of the China Rural Development Research Center, shared with the audience the essence of rural revitalization and how to achieve resource sharing from a professional perspective. Changping Li, the Founder and President of China Rural Construction Institute talked about the importance of establishing effective village organizations and the need for cooperative finance to form a closed loop of the industrial chain. Professor Qiang Dong from the School of Humanities and Development of China Agricultural University demonstrated how the dynamics of modern cities could stimulate the potential of rural development from the perspective of a top scholar. Finally, Wei Qu, the founder of Horizon Global Youth Co-Development Program, mentioned that rural revitalization is the main battlefield of sustainable development, and we need to pay more attention to rural issues from social and ecological levels. During the roundtable discussion, Milawen Ding, the founder of Ting Teng Shuo, and Zhiqiang Cai, the co-founder of Beyond the City, also share their insights on the development pathways of the countryside.

December 4, 2022

Future Trends

On the morning of December 4, Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit started its third day with the official opening of the Future Trends panel. Yixi Jiang, the Vice President of Operations and Director of Shanghai Yixiao Information Technology Co., Ltd, shared the changes in ecological software development and emphasized the efficiency leap brought by the codeless platform. People who master the technology of codeless development will inevitably further integrate with IT and drive business digitization. Yu Du, the founder of Quadratic Acceleration Quantum, argued that decentralization in Web 3.0 is fundamentally human-centered. Each Web3.0 user is a Web3.0 builder. Finally, Dr. Rui Su, the Founder and CEO of NovaXS Biotech talked about her work and campus experience since 2015 and why she founded NovaXS. She is determined to bring her products at a lower price to patients to realize her entrepreneurial philosophy: everyone is equal in front of health.

Next, panel co-organizer G20 YEA North America community representative Zeyang Liu, as the moderator of the roundtable, with Lida Xu, COO of YWY, a leading digital collection distribution platform in China; Bruce Lan, the Venture Partner of Bingx's CVC; Simon Shao, an expert in the digital transformation of enterprises; Juan Yang, the Founder and Fashion Director of BMF Broadcast Fashion; Zhengxin Ye, a self-publishing entrepreneur; and VR Murder Mystery Game entrepreneur Yutong Ni, focused on the hot topic of "how companies and individuals can transform themselves in the future through technology." The panel allows Chinese youth to learn about the latest technology and future directions, bringing diverse understanding from various industry perspectives.

As a highlight of the summit, sponsor Sangamon offered its limited edition "First Flight'' aviation watch as a prize in the raffle following the Rural Revitalization and Future Trends panel. The watch was inspired by the Wright Brothers' first powered airplane that flew on December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, N.C. The watch has a 40mm stainless steel case, Japanese quartz movement, artificial sapphire crystal, Swiss Superluminova, and a leather strap.

December 5, 2022

Impact Investment

As the Keynote speaker, Jingsheng Huang, the Senior Advisor of CreditEase, explained the concept of impact investment, the difference between impact investment and traditional investment, and how to choose a track for impact investment. Then, Xiaodan Yu, the founder of "Jiang Hao," talked about her market research on breast cancer treatment and post-treatment issues. She found that patients' problems after treatment still need to be solved. To solve their problems, Xiaodan Yu said we must listen to their pain and empathize. This is also the original intention of creating the "Jiang Hao" underwear brand. Finally, Peng Lv, the Executive Director of the Digital China Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences University, mentioned the importance of social innovation from the perspective of a top scholar and shared the difference between social innovation and technological innovation. He also discussed how companies should promote social innovation: when considering the value of a company, one needs to see not only its economic value but also its social value.

In the Impact Investment and ESG panel roundtable, panel co-organizer Jiajia Guo, the founder, and CEO of TouchBase became the moderator. With the CEO of Zhixuan Data Technology, Jie Long, founder of Yishe Consulting, Lei Li, Secretary General of Zhiwei Research Institute Yongtian Yu, and Executive Director of Asia Green Fund Kuan Huang, they focused on E (environment), S (society), and G (corporate governance) factors in ESG investment.

December 11, 2022

Culture and Sports

On December 11, Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit started its last day with the finale of the Culture and Sports panel. Self-media content creator Ann Zhang (@Zhang Dawanzi) shared with the audience how she organizes her work, manages her time, and balances her different careers and life, as well as her experience in improving her performance in front of the camera and not to get stage fright. Wenyan Zheng, the President of the US Asian Association of Bodybuilding and Fitness, shared how he embarked on a career path in bodybuilding and analyzed the differences between Chinese and Western aesthetics of fitness bodies from a professional perspective. American Football athlete Peizhang He shared his thoughts on his usual training pattern and how he got into the American football team as a Chinese. Digital new media artist Qiuyan Da had an in-depth discussion on topics such as integrating technology and art and whether female groups have received special treatment from the combination of technology and art. Rapper Lil Castles shared his experience of making music and advised those who love rap and music. Finally, Ye Sun, the founder of Shanghai Huozhong PR, told the story behind the success of Huozhong PR.

Chinese culture has a long history and should be adapted to contemporary culture and harmonized with modern society. It is vital to spread culture in a way people like, innovate culture while inheriting it, and let different civilizations and cultures learn from each other. Partner of Beijing Heima Sida Culture & Sports Development Co. Lan Huang, martial arts actor and director Andy Cheng, product director of UMEPLAY Quanwei Hu, Serial Entrepreneur Jaeson Ma, and senior manager of the international issue department of CMC Pictures Gung Bo Han shared their industry insights from five significant fields: entertainment, pop culture, sports, fashion, and art, lending the power of culture and sports to meet people's spiritual and cultural needs and leading young students to a more cultured and artistic aesthetic world and field.

The 2022 Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit came to a successful conclusion. The complete video and text review will be released later on. Thanks again to all the guests, audience, staff, and partners. The successful holding of this summit could not be separated from the efforts of any of the staff, so thanks again for your efforts, the support from guests, and the attention from the audience community. We look forward to seeing you at the next Chinese-Youth Cloud Summit!

