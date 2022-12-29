Urban Ganges - An Indian Home Fragrance Brand in United States of America
Urban Ganges is an Indian brand crafting exquisite home fragrance products comprising an Indian twist tuned with Western taste and preferences.INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE CURATED COLLECTION
The curated collection entails three essentials of home fragrance Incense Sticks, Scented Candles and Reed Diffusers. The products are available in three worldly known fragrances Sandalwood, Nag Champa and Lavender.
Sandalwood
Sandalwood, the king of woods has been a remarkable aromatic wood in Indian History. For thousands of years, it has been used as traditional medicine or to calm the mind with its distinctive woody scent. In 1792, the sandalwood tree was declared to be a 'Royal Tree' by Tippu Sultan, ruler of Mysore, considering its desirability among the noble families. The sandalwood incense has been crafted using sandalwood oil directly obtained from the sandalwood trees of Mysore. The aroma of sandalwood cam transform any space into a royal Indian king's palace.
Nag Champa
Nag Champa is a magnificent fragrance widely recognized in India. Urban Ganges Nag Champa incense has lighter notes of Sandalwood mixed with strong notes of Nag Champa. This scent is believed to purify the environment by clearing out the negative energies present in a space.
Lavender
Urban Ganges Lavender incense has the purest lavender essential oil directly obtained from the lavender flowers grown in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. The scent of Lavender is best known for elevating the mood, reducing the stress and promotes good sleep.
1- URBAN GANGES LOW SMOKE INCENSE STICKS
Three key fragrances of the world in one pack Sandalwood, Nag Champa and Lavender. Our incense sticks have been made using high-quality organic compounds through manually intensive processes ensuring a low smoke burn which makes living comfortable in one's space and relaxing during the meditation.
100% Charcoal Free
Burning Time: 50 minutes
2- URBAN GANGES NATURAL COCONUT WAX CANDLES
Urban Ganges Natural Coconut Wax Candle are made using Coconut wax, a colorless and odorless wax made from cold-pressed coconut or coconut oil. It is considered as one of the best and healthiest. Other waxes release harmful toxic substances when lit up but Coconut wax excels when compared to any other wax in terms of clean-burning and is non-toxic. It creates zero soot particles when lit, so one doesn't need to worry about carcinogens or toxins being released in the home.
3- URBAN GANGES REED DIFFUSERS
The diffuser oil is a blend of Fractionated Coconut oil, an oil made from regular or virgin coconut, mixed with essential oil. It is considered as one of the best and healthiest carrier oil for diffusing essential oils. Other carriers such as alcohol and glycerol are toxic and flammable substances. Fractionated coconut oil is chemical free and diffuses the scent all around the space through fiber reed sticks thus, creating a positive vibe in the space.
All the products are available on Amazon.com and Urbanganges.com
