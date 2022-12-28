EMU Department of Public Relations and Advertising Student Ata Özdemir Gets the 1st Place in the International Jersey Design Competition

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Department of Public Relations and Advertising second year student Ata Özdemir took the first place in the Twitter competition held by Diaza Sportswear, one of the leading sportswear brands of the United States of America. 20,009 votes were casted in the final round of the competition which was organized for the World Cup 2022. Ata Özdemir, who was invited to the event where a total of 32 different designers from different countries of the world were invited, succeeded in leaving his rivals behind and ranked first in the competition, where more than 5 thousand votes were cast for each round.

EMU Communication Faculty, Department of Publis Relations and Advertising second year student Ata Özdemir paid a courtesy visit to EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu on Monday, 26 December 2022 at 14:00. EMU Communication Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu, Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Arsoy, Chair of the Public Relations and Advertising Department Prof. Dr. Kemal Anıl Kaya and research assistant Mürüde Özen were also present during the meeting. Congratulating Ata Özdemir and his trainers on achieving such success, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu gave a present to Özdemir.