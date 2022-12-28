Submit Release
EMU Women's Basketball Team Becomes the Undefeated Champion in Gaziantep

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate, the EMU Women's Basketball Team has become the undefeated leader in the Turkish Republic Universities League and earned the right to participate in the Super League promotion competitions. Faced with Hatay Mustafa Kemal University on the first day of the tournament, in which five women's teams participated, the EMU Women's Basketball Team won the match with a score of 71-48. On the second day, EMU Women's Basketball Team won the match against Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University by 92-33 and added another win to its score. On the third day, EMU Women’s Team faced Çukurova University, winning the match 55-44 and approaching the championship. EMU Women's Basketball Team defeated Malatya İnönü University 83-30 in the last match played at 09:00 on Friday, 23 December 2022 and reached the championship title.

Making a statement on the subject, team coach Enver Tatlıcıoğlu stated that they are very happy to bring the championship trophy to EMU from such an important tournament and congratulated all its athletes. EMU Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu also congratulated trainer Tatlıcıoğlu and his players in a statement, and after the EMU Men's Volleyball Team, which won the championship in Hatay last week, the EMU Women's Basketball Team, which became the undefeated champion in another Turkish championship, won this event. Stating that these successful achıevements are not just a coincidence, but a product of medium and long-term investments, Konnolu emphasized that the support they have given to all men's and women's teams as the Sports Affairs Directorate will continue to increase and that EMU always aims for the championship in the competitions it participates in both in the TRNC and in other countries.

