Baker-Polito Administration awards $46 Million to Support Provider Home- and Community-based Services (HCBS) and Human Services Workforce Development  

BOSTON — Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced more than $46 million has been awarded to 85 community organizations for workforce recruitment, retention, and training, with the goal of reducing staff burnout and improving client outcomes in our human service and HCBS sectors across the Commonwealth. More than 472 applications were submitted totaling $270.1 million in requests.

The home and community based (HCBS) and human services workforce grant opened in October through the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) for any Massachusetts provider, education/training institution, community organization, existing workforce program, or private foundation.

“We are experiencing a nationwide shortage of human service and HCBS workers who have been facing burnout and immense stress over the last several years,” said Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Investing in community service organizations through this funding will better equip the Commonwealth with the resources and tools needed to recruit and retain this critical workforce, creating better patient outcomes for Massachusetts residents.”

EOHHS received funding for the grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The administration is committed to using the funds to strengthen access, family and natural supports, person-centered care, choice, and equity to HCBS for those with physical disabilities, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and for older adults with unique behavioral health needs.

The funding complements the Baker-Polito Administrations broader, ongoing efforts to create a behavioral health system in Massachusetts. Since 2015, the administration has invested $815 million in Chapter 257 rate increases.

###