Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,377 in the last 365 days.

Baker-Polito Administration awards $46 Million to Support Provider Home- and Community-based Services (HCBS) and Human Services Workforce Development  

BOSTONToday the Baker-Polito Administration announced more than $46 million has been awarded to 85 community organizations for workforce recruitment, retention, and training, with the goal of reducing staff burnout and improving client outcomes in our human service and HCBS sectors across the Commonwealth. More than 472 applications were submitted totaling $270.1 million in requests.

The home and community based (HCBS) and human services workforce grant opened in October through the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) for any Massachusetts provider, education/training institution, community organization, existing workforce program, or private foundation.

“We are experiencing a nationwide shortage of human service and HCBS workers who have been facing burnout and immense stress over the last several years,” said Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Investing in community service organizations through this funding will better equip the Commonwealth with the resources and tools needed to recruit and retain this critical workforce, creating better patient outcomes for Massachusetts residents.”

EOHHS received funding for the grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The administration is committed to using the funds to strengthen access, family and natural supports, person-centered care, choice, and equity to HCBS for those with physical disabilities, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and for older adults with unique behavioral health needs.

The funding complements the Baker-Polito Administrations broader, ongoing efforts to create a behavioral health system in Massachusetts. Since 2015, the administration has invested $815 million in Chapter 257 rate increases.

###

You just read:

Baker-Polito Administration awards $46 Million to Support Provider Home- and Community-based Services (HCBS) and Human Services Workforce Development  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.