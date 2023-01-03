The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Did you know that Market Statistics can often be portrayed as click bait?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today's episode Charlie, Patrick, and Joey talks about Market Statistics with guest host Ryan Casper.Real estate statistics give real estate agents, investors, and clients data-based insights into the constantly shifting housing market. This can be helpful when searching for a house, selling a home, listing or searching for a rental home, or representing clients in this market.Ryan has been a full-time agent in the city of Chicago for 15 years. The foundation of his own business is simple: Education. He’s a firm believer that lifelong learning is the key to success for himself and the people around him. Most of his time and money training investments have been geared toward real estate.These investments have included personal coaching, seminars, education-based brokerages, mastermind groups, daily practice, and a personal library of over 300 books. With all of these methods, Ryan is able to guide clients through what can often be a complicated process of buying or selling property. And despite his many years of experience, this method of always learning and growing will never stop.One of his achievements is receiving the 2013 Top Producer Award as a Sales Award Recognition from the Chicago Association of Realtors which is held every year.Ryan Casperrcasperresidential.kw.com1 (773) 307-04391 (312) 888-9395

The HomeBuyers Hour | Market Statistics in Real Estate with Guest Host Ryan Casper