Guardant Health to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Guardant Health, Inc. GH, a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Guardant Health's management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Monday, January 9th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

