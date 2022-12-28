Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,247 in the last 365 days.

22 Spa MD, a Growing Salt Lake City Area Med Spa, Joins The Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Family

Spa's Passion For Beautiful Results Further Boosted With AMP's Growth Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) announces the addition of 22 Spa MD to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This impressive operation leads the industry, accelerating the number of AMP practice partnerships.

"AMP is thrilled to welcome 22 Spa MD into the family and serve clients in the Salt Lake City area," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Founder Jen Reuben is a powerhouse entrepreneur, celebrated for her successful wellness brands and studios. Her inspiration behind 22 Spa MD is to provide a space where individuals can both create and realize their own definition of beauty and health. We will build upon that vision amplifying 22 Spa MD's ongoing success."

AMP focuses on genuine practice partnerships by selecting the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. The AMP model empowers practices through proven strategies that ensure practice success by generating faster growth, while staying true to the respective brand.

"Our new AMP affiliation will further support the 22 Spa MD teams in achieving the natural outcomes patients desire," shares Dr. Brian C. Reuben. "As AMP will focus on the behind the scenes business, we will continue to be the masters in the art and science of transforming the body, giving our clients the personalized attention and care they desire," states Dr. Reuben.

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/22-spa-md-a-growing-salt-lake-city-area-med-spa-joins-the-advanced-medaesthetic-partners-family-301710104.html

SOURCE Advanced MedAesthetic Partners

You just read:

22 Spa MD, a Growing Salt Lake City Area Med Spa, Joins The Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Family

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.