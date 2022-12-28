29 MPs Write to the Chancellor Calling for a Pump Pricing Consumer Watchdog to be Implemented Urgently
EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more MPs are backing the sensible idea that we must introduce a pump pricing watchdog. There is a growing list of MPs that back PumpWatch.
The latest call has come from a group of nearly 30 leading Tory MPs, including ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel.
In a letter coordinated by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, he shows that between October 10 and December 8, petrol prices fell just three per cent, despite wholesale costs tumbling by 22 per cent. Diesel prices hardly changed as the wholesale cost plunged by 25 per cent.
In the letter to Jeremy Hunt, Dame Andrea Leadsom, says there should be a PumpWatch Commissioner. She repeats what she had already asked the Leader of the House at Business Questions on December 1: “…it’s time for the Government to debate FairFuelUK’s excellent idea for a new PumpWatch Commissioner to monitor and stop bad practice on garage forecourts.”
Penny Mordaunt, responded from the Despatch Box: “The Government are looking into this, and I join her in commending the work of FairFuelUK, which has done a huge amount to champion the rights of motorists and to remind us that holding fuel duty, and cutting it where we can, is good for the economy.”
MPs signing the letter of 22nd December, that can be viewed at https://fairfueluk.com/pumpwatch-letter-final.pdf.
Dame Andrea Leadsom MP says: “I hope the government will look seriously at FairFuelUK’s proposal for a Pump Watch Commissioner to make sure customers are paying a fair price at the pump, and that the Chancellor will continue the welcome fuel duty freezes of the last decade."
Jonathan Gullis MP says: ”PumpWatch will be a popular antidote to inflationary pressure. It will cost the Government very little to implement and simply involve a small team of analysts headed by the independent consumer fuel campaigning expert, Howard Cox. PumpWatch is not complicated but its implementation could restore confidence in Britain’s appalling opaque fuel market."
Craig Mackinlay MP and Chair of the Fair Fuel APPG said: "Wholesale oil prices are way down from historic highs but the price at the pump has moved down by mere buttons. It is now even more obvious that motorists are being fleeced by the fuel retailers and it’s time for a ‘Pumpwatch’ price monitor to highlight the truth and bring such blatant profiteering to heel."
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK says: “For years and years there's been a foul stench of sickening exploitation hanging around thousands of garage forecourts, despite falling wholesale and oil costs. We should be seeing fuel price signposts across the country, 10-20p per litre lower for diesel and petrol. What’s more, this surprisingly and increasingly anti-motorist Tory administration seems to be sitting back, dare I say it, almost encouraging the fuel supply chain to continue to fleece drivers at the pumps. Don’t forget the billions of extra VAT pouring into the Treasury due to eye watering pump prices. PumpWatch is way past critical, to stop the fuel supply chain continually fleecing motorists at will.”
Media Contact: Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers - Contact details : howard@fairfueluk.com Tel: 07515421611
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign has been funded by the RHA, Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
