Vortex Energy Corp. to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol “VRTX” on December 28, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (“Vortex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and that trading of the Shares is expected to commence at market open on December 28, 2022.



The Shares will trade under the symbol “VRTX” and the ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, CA92905D1042 and 92905D104.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. Its flagship asset, The Fire Eye Project, is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is working to advance this project while continuing to assess other energy metal properties.

