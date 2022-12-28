Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,276 in the last 365 days.

Amedisys to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:
Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:  
Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations  Media Relations
615.928.5452   225.299.3720
nick.muscato@amedisys.com Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Amedisys to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.