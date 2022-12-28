Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, will host a conference call on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.



Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13735048

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Digital’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 9:00 p.m. Eastern time January 9, 2023 through January 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13735048

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com

Media Contact

Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 899-3135

APLD@gatewayir.com



