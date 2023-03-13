Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Revenue was $466.00 Mn USD in 2021 and it will reach $592.90 Mn USD in 2029
The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market was $466.00 Mn USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.50% year on year, it will reach $592.90 Mn USD in 2029.
Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Overview
Ultrasonic is used in the ultrasound probe disinfection procedure to destroy bacteria on surfaces. A sound with an extremely high frequency is an ultrasound. As a result, it can pierce objects and access their inside. As well as eliminating bacteria and other microbes, it can. The germs' cell walls are destroyed by the brief, intense waves that the ultrasound equipment emits. This eliminates them and prevents their growth.
The growth rate of this market is expected to be high due to increasing awareness about the benefits of using ultrasound probe disinfection. Ultrasound Probe Disinfection is a technology that uses ultrasound waves to kill microorganisms on medical devices such as catheters, implants, and needles. This technology has been found to be effective in reducing the risk of infection and improving patient safety. In addition, ultrasound probe disinfection is also cost-effective compared to other infection control measures such as manual cleaning and sanitizing.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection (UPD) markets are broadly classified into Intermediate and Low-Level Disinfection (ILDs) and High-Level Disinfection (HLD). ILDs market is expected to grow at a higher rate than HLD due to the increasing focus on reducing healthcare-associated infections. However, HLD is projected to dominate the UPD market due to its wide application in various industries.
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection applications in Hospital and Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers are primarily for the treatment of bacterial and fungal infections. Some applications in the market are for the disinfection of medical equipment, such as ultrasound probe tips. Applications in Other markets include food processing, animal husbandry, and environmental testing.
Around the world, the use of ultrasound probe disinfection is expanding, with Asia Pacific taking the lead. Medical instruments including endoscopes and heart catheters are cleaned and sterilised in Asia Pacific using ultrasonic probe disinfection. Additionally, ultrasound probe disinfection is widely employed in Europe where it is used to sanitise surgical instruments and implants before to patient implantation. Ultrasound probe disinfection is being quickly adopted in North America because it is thought to be a more efficient method of cleaning medical equipment than conventional techniques. As hospitals there struggle to discover ways to clean medical instruments without using harsh chemicals, South America is also witnessing an increase in the use of ultrasonic probe disinfection.
Prominent Key Players of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection is a market segment with high potential for growth due to increasing incidence of infections and rising cost of medical care. Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) are the major competitors in this market, owing to their ability to achieve high levels of sterilization. Nanosonics CIVCO Medical Solutions Medivators (Cantel Medical) and Olympus Steris Getinge CS Medical are also key players in this market.
Key Market Segments Table: Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market
Based on types, the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market is primarily split into:
• Intermediate and Low-Level Disinfection (LLDs and ILDs)
• High-Level Disinfection (HLD)
Based on applications, the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market covers:
• Hospital and Clinics
• Diagnostic Imaging Centers
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market" is anticipated to expand rapidly now that the COVID-19 epidemic has passed. One of the main reasons propelling this market is the growing awareness of the need for clean healthcare and the rising need for services to disinfect ultrasonography probes. The market will certainly confront a number of difficulties in the upcoming years, though. For instance, the rise in antibiotic resistance and lax adherence to safety regulations are anticipated to restrain market expansion.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market
The growing demand from the healthcare sector and increased knowledge of the advantages of employing ultrasound probe disinfection technology are both credited with driving the growth of the worldwide ultrasound probe disinfection market. Growing worries about the spread of infection and the growing use of ultrasound technology for medical procedures are what are driving the market for "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection." Poor cleanliness and ineffective disinfection techniques are two of the biggest obstacles facing the "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection" business. Many firms are attempting to create cutting-edge disinfection systems that will solve these problems in order to overcome the difficulties.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection is a key technology for effective disinfection of medical devices and equipment. It has various benefits for industry participants and stakeholders such as improved safety, reduced infection rates, longer device life, and increased efficiency. Ultrasound Probe Disinfection offers a viable alternative to traditional methods like manual cleaning and disinfection. Increasing adoption of this technology will drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Why is an Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Research Report so Important?
There is a growing global demand for ultrasound probe disinfection as the technology becomes more affordable and accessible. This market research report offers in-depth analysis of the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities associated with ultrasound probe disinfection. The report also provides comprehensive market size estimations for both the overall ultrasound probe disinfection market and specific submarkets.
