Crystal Research Update Highlights 100% Responders Rate in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Trial

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announces that Crystal Research provided an update on BIXT.

Crystal research reported that the Company announced positive topline safety and efficacy results from its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in 34 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. During the 7 days of treatment, an orally administered Galectin Antagonist in the form of a chewable tablet was administered 8 times per day on an hourly basis. The trial met its endpoint with a 100% response rate by day 7 versus 6% in placebo, which was statistically significant (p-value=.001) and something that has only ever been accomplished by one other drug in the past decade. The Company’s analysis also revealed an 88% response rate by day 3, which was statistically significant (p-value=.001).

During the quarter the company also announced its receipt of an Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization letter from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to optimize dosage in COVID-19 patients. The trial’s objective is to provide guidance for a 408 patient Phase III trial that will be finalized after analyzing the data from the optimization trial. The Company also announced that it had established an Indian subsidiary (Pharmalectin India Private Limited), with a purpose to launch commercial product sales of ProLectin-M should the company receive Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approval. The Indian manufacturing plant is an FDA-approved facility that is capable of supporting the Indian market with a population of 1.4 billion people.

The update also covered the mechanism of action (MOA) detailed in the latest pre-print in greater depth.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance testing was used to elucidate the Mechanism of Action of the specific Galectin Antagonist. Tests concluded that ProLectin-M (PL-M) binds relatively strongly to Galectin-3 with high micromolar affinity. While the galectin antagonist does indeed bind to the S1 Spike Protein, the study showed that it could bind in 2 different orientations. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) binding data was so precise that it measured 5 molecules of Galectin-3 were need to neutralize 1 spike protein. This finding demonstrated 5 binding sites for the Galectins. The final experiment revealed that Lactose which is a common sugar that we ingest competes with Galectin-3. These findings on the mechanism of action helped inform the decisions on dosing, duration, and ingestion.

The full text of the preprint is located at the following link.https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.09.22282151v1

