Southeast Asia IC Integrated Circuit) Design Industry Report 2023: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

IC (Integrated Circuit) design is the design process aimed at IC, is the upstream link of the semiconductor industry chain, but also the most profitable link in the whole process of IC manufacturing. IC can be used in new energy, information and communication, consumer electronics, smart grid and many other fields.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

The development of the IC design industry in Southeast Asian countries differs greatly. According to the publisher's analysis, Singapore is a major semiconductor manufacturing town with a mature semiconductor industry chain of IC design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, etc. Chip design giants such as Broadcom, Ceres and MediaTek have set up R & D centers and operation facilities in Singapore, etc.

Malaysia's IC design industry has also gained a certain scale. Malaysia is an important global semiconductor packaging and testing center. After years of development, Malaysia has a number of chip design companies, gradually moving closer to the front-end IC design segment from the semiconductor back-end process base. The IC design industry in Thailand, Vietnam and other countries has also started to develop gradually.

Overall, according to the publisher's forecast, the size of Southeast Asia's IC design industry will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asian countries are rich in labor resources and low production costs, and global chip manufacturers have been transferring production capacity to Southeast Asia, which has to a certain extent cultivated local technical talents and improved local R & D level.

On the other hand, the global chip supply is tight and demand continues to rise, Southeast Asian countries try to seize the opportunity to promote the upgrading of the local chip industry.

Topics covered:

Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia IC Design Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia IC Design Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia IC Design Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia IC Design Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia IC Design Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the IC Design Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore IC Design Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore IC Design Industry Size

1.2.2 Singapore IC Design Industry Revenue Status

1.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand IC Design Industry

2.1 Thailand IC Design Industry Development Environment

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand IC Design Industry Size

2.2.2 Thailand IC Design Industry Revenue Situation

2.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the IC Design Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of IC Design Industry in the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Operation of IC Design Industry in the Philippines 2018-2022

3.2.1 Philippines IC Design Industry Size

3.2.2 Revenue Status of IC Design Industry in the Philippines

3.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in the Philippines

4 Malaysia IC Design Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia IC Design Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia IC Design Industry Size

4.2.2 Malaysia IC Design Industry Revenue Status

4.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Malaysia

5 Indonesia IC Design Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia IC Design Industry Development Environment

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia IC Design Industry Size

5.2.2 Indonesia IC Design Industry Revenue Status

5.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Indonesia

6 Vietnam IC Design Industry Analysis

6.1 Vietnam IC Design Industry Development Environment

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage

6.2 Operation of IC Design Industry in Vietnam 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam IC Design Industry Size

6.2.2 Vietnam IC Design Industry Revenue Situation

6.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Vietnam

7 Myanmar IC Design Industry Analysis

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar IC design industry

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar IC Design Industry Size

7.2.2 Myanmar IC Design Industry Revenue Situation

7.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Myanmar

8 Brunei IC Design Industry Analysis

8.1 Development Environment of Brunei IC Design Industry

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei IC Design Industry Size

8.2.2 Brunei IC Design Industry Revenue Situation

8.3 Brunei Major Manufacturing Companies

9 Laos IC Design Industry Analysis

9.1 Development Environment of IC Design Industry in Laos

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Laos IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022

9.2.1 Laos IC Design Industry Size

9.2.2 Laos IC Design Industry Revenue Status

9.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Laos

10 Cambodia IC Design Industry Analysis

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia IC Design Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

10.2.1 Cambodia IC Design Industry Size

10.2.2 Cambodia IC Design Industry Revenue Status

10.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Outlook, 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia IC Design Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on IC Design Industry

