Insights on the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Achronix Semiconductor, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA and eMemory Technology Among Others

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.92% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) refers to a reusable unit of a cell, logic or chip layout design. It is usually developed to be leased out to multiple vendors as a foundational component for various chip designs and sophisticated devices.

It is pre-verified and often has a license fee attached to its usage. SIPs are commonly used for processors, peripherals, interconnects and memory drives. They are usually delivered as either soft IP blocks that are independent and can be synthesized according to any fabrication process, or hard IP blocks that are used only for specific implementations.

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of multicore technology for consumer electronics is strengthening the market growth. Smartphones, laptops and tablets run on dual-core or quad-core processors that require highly-efficient SIPs to provide error-free performance.

In line with this, the rising demand for modern system-on-chip (SOC) designs is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the utilization of graphene transistors, self-organizing molecular devices, carbon nanotubes, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These devices can overcome the physical limitations of traditionally used semiconductor technologies and provide an improved service to the user. Other factors, including increasing utilization of SIPs for superior driver interfaces and in-cabin entertainment systems in automobiles, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on IP type, revenue source, IP core, application and end use industry.

Breakup by IP Type:

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Others

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Royalty

Licensing

Services

Breakup by IP Core:

Breakup by Application:

IDM Firms

Foundries

Fabless Firms

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, ARM Ltd. (SoftBank Group Corp.), Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Imagination Technologies Limited (Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Inc.), Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Mentor Graphics Corporation (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft), Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive), Rambus Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

