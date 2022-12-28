Global Protease Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Drug and Therapeutic Applications Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protease Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Source, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protease Market size is expected to reach $5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Protein digestion after ingestion, protein catabolism (the breakdown of aged proteins), and cell signaling are a few of the biological processes that proteases involved. Proteolysis would occur very slowly, requiring hundreds of years if there were no functional accelerants.

All living forms and viruses have proteases. Distinct classes of protease can carry out the same reaction by entirely different catalytic processes as a result of their own numerous independent evolutionary cycles.

The hydrolysis of peptide bonds is a typical chemical reaction that is effectively carried out by proteases. There are several proteases that carry out slightly different reactions from the majority of proteolytic enzymes, which break down -peptide bonds between naturally existing amino acids.

Thus, a large class of enzymes called DUBs can hydrolyze isopeptide bonds in ubiquitin and ubiquitin-such as protein conjugates; glutamyl hydrolase and glutamate carboxypeptidase target -glutamyl bonds; glutamyl transferase transfer and cleave peptide bonds; and intramolecular autoproteases such as notably, and under some circumstances, proteases are also capable of producing peptide bonds.

The pharmaceutical industry's increasing use of proteases for their therapeutic advantages, like anticancer, antibacterial, and anti-inflammation, is likely to result in a large increase in demand for them over the forecast period, which will favor the market for proteases globally. Drugs for the treatment of chronic pain, cardiovascular illnesses, and digestive issues are made using proteases.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

To reduce COVID-19 transmission through food, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published guidelines for ensuring food hygiene and food safety practices. The demand for protease products with clean labels will rise as a result of these developments. The market will grow over the projected period as a result of the worldwide economy's recovery, which will also result in an increase in per capita income and the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Drug And Therapeutic Applications

Because of the many advantages proteases offer, like boosting the immune system, preventing inflammatory bowel diseases, and treating burns, and stomach ulcers, the rise of the healthcare sector will have a beneficial impact on the protease market. However, a large component of the protease market is made up of other sectors, like animal feed, where protease is employed to enhance the nutritional or digestive qualities of fodder and preserve the health of animal guts.

Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding What They Are Consuming

Consumer demand for goods with clean labels as well as natural ingredients is rising. The popularity of protease among those who are concerned about their health has increased as people become more conscious of the necessity to live a healthy lifestyle. The prevalence of chronic illnesses and pandemic situations are encouraging people to adopt healthy eating practices in order to protect themselves against a number of deadly ailments.

Market Restraining Factors

Risks And Possible Side Effects Of Protease

Proteolytic enzymes are generally regarded as harmless. However, some people may experience negative effects. It's conceivable, especially if someone takes very large quantities, that may develop digestive problems like nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Large amounts of fruits rich in proteolytic enzymes could also irritate the stomach, though supplements are much more likely to do so. Symptoms of allergies can also appear.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Protease Market

Chapter 4. Global Protease Market by Application

4.1 Global Soap & Detergents Market by Region

4.2 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.3 Global Animal Feed Market by Region

4.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Protease Market by Source

5.1 Global Microbes Market by Region

5.2 Global Animals Market by Region

5.3 Global Plants Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Protease Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Acquisition, Mergers and Joint Ventures:

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 Novozymes A/S

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segment & Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7 Amano Enzyme, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Research & Development Expenses

7.9 Biocatalysts Limited (Brain AG)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10. Dyadic International, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Research & Development Expenses

