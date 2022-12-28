At 9.8% CAGR, Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size Worth US$2.9 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Stringent Regulations on Conventional Plastic Usage

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Starch-based Bioplastics Market size is estimated to reach US$2.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Starch-based bioplastics are the complex blend of starch, chitosan & cellulose with natural biopolymers such as polylactic acid and polyhydroxybutyrate. The high versatility, strength and mechanical properties of such bioplastics are driving their demand for packaging and various other industrial applications in the food & beverages, automotive and construction sectors, thereby influencing the starch-based bioplastics market. Factors such as government regulations on conventional plastic usage, bolstering growth in the automotive sector and growing construction activities are driving the growth of the starch-based bioplastics industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Starch-Based-Bioplastics-Market-Research-501559



Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Starch-based Bioplastics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific dominates the Starch-based Bioplastics industry owing to the rapid consumption of food items and growing automotive production in the region which is driving the demand for Starch-based Bioplastics in the region.

2. Regulations on the usage of conventional plastics to tackle pollution issues have provided more scope for Starch-based Bioplastics to be used as an effective alternative for packaging applications in the food & beverages sector.

3. Growing demand for new cars has increased the automotive production scale. This has created a surge in the demand and usage of Starch-based Bioplastics for seats, mats & carpets applications, thereby having a significant influence on the Starch-based Bioplastics industry outlook.

4. The complex nature of manufacturing Starch-based Bioplastics can hamper the production scale of such plastics, thereby negatively impacting the Starch-based Bioplastics market size during the forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501559



Segmental Analysis:

1. Starch blended Polylactic Acid held the largest share in the Starch-based Bioplastics market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Biopolymers such as polylactic acid, starch, cellulose and chitosan are complementary to each other and share the same mechanical properties.

2. Asia-pacific held the largest share in the Starch-based Bioplastics market share of up to 41% in 2021. The high applicability of starch-based bioplastics in the food & beverages sector for packaging applications as well as in the automotive sector for seats & carpets is creating a drive in its demand and market growth.

3. The food & beverages sector held the largest Starch-based Bioplastics market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Starch-based bioplastics consisting of cellulose and chitosan are renewable and provide better food preservation due to which such bioplastics have high applicability in the food & beverages sector for packaging food items.

4. Conventional petroleum-based plastics have high carbon content due to which they are harder to get properly decomposed and their incineration causes air pollution. Usage of such plastics for food packaging can cause food contamination, leading to various health hazards.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Starch-based Bioplastics Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Biome Bioplastics Limited

3. Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

4. Corbion N.V

5. Innovia Films Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Starch-based Bioplastics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501559



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Bio-plastics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17737/bio-plastics-market.html

B. Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Starch-Blended-Biodegradable-Polymer-Market-Research-501608



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062