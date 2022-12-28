Women who participated in the Jelenew x Boston University Cycling Club Charity Ride Women cyclists in the Jelenew x Boston University Cycling Club Charity Ride Women cyclists enjoying coffee break Jelenew launched a cycling for reforestation event in Boston

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To call for more people to participate in green cycling and environmental conservation, Jelenew, an American high-end professional women's cycling apparel brand, launched a cycling event for reforestation in Boston.

On December 22, the Hot Coco Cycling co-sponsored by Jelenew and Boston University Cycling Club kicked off in Arlington, Boston. The weather after the snow was chilling, but it did not stop the enthusiasm of the Boston cyclists. The 19 riders joined the cycling for reforestation + coffee talk. While enjoying the beautiful scenery around Boston and the fun of cycling, they also raised funds for One Tree Planted and reforestation.

At 9 o'clock in the morning, 12 female cyclists and 7 male cyclists wearing Jelenew cycling apparel started this charity ride. On their way to Bedford, they crossed the historic Minuteman Bikeway, a cycling route that marked the start of the American Revolution. Along the way, they passed through the historically rich scenic spots: Bedford Depot Park, with old B&M RDC, Cyrus E. Dallin Art Museum, Arlington MA, etc. In the middle of the journey, the cyclists stopped by a warm cafe and exchanged ideas on environmental preservation. After a short break, the riders passed through Weston and returned to Arlington on the same road. The entire cycling route is 29 miles long. It is reported that Jelenew will continue the event to the online Jelenew strava club, and Jelenew will make donations according to the records. For every 16 kilometers of riders who participate in the event, Jelenew will plant a tree for One Tree Planted.

"I like cycling a lot. Although the weather is cold today, this cycling event really warmed me up, and we contributed a little to environmental preservation. It feels meaningful." Said a sophomore student cyclist.

"Nearly 65% of the participants are women, which is a rare scene in our usual group cycling." Another cyclist from Boston University Cycling Club exclaimed.

"I just joined the cycling club. This is the first time I have participated in the group activities of the club. It is very meaningful. I used to have a stereotyped impression of cycling clothes. I thought cycling apparel is very specific athletic apparel. After cycling with Jelenew, I realized that cycling apparel is actually pretty flattering with a sense of design. Of course, the most important thing is that they are warm and comfortable to wear. After riding for more than an hour, my bottoms don’t hurt at all.”

The event coordinator from Jelenew said: "This is the first time that Jelenew has launched a ride in Boston, but before this, Jelenew mostly held events like this in Paris. We will continue to have events like this both online and offline in Jelenew Strava Club in the future." Cyclists who like cycling, as well as charity events, are welcome to follow us, join us, and work with us to influence more people to join in cycling and actions to build a better future.”