At 6.1% CAGR, Opacifiers Market Size Worth US$23.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Increasing demand for personal care products is influencing the Opacifiers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Opacifiers Market size is forecasted to reach US$23.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Opacifiers are substances that are added to make a solution opaque. A wide spectrum of opacifiers such as titanium dioxide, opaque polymers, zinc oxide, and antimony oxide are found in several high-end applications. Opacifiers are used in paints and coatings, ceramic glazes, sealants, cosmetics, plastics, and multiple other applications. The additive materials find their extensive use in the construction sector, where they are used to prepare decorative and protective paints. The construction sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to augment the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Opacifiers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The construction sector is influencing the opacifiers market’s growth. According to the November 2021 report by Council on Foreign Relations, the US Congress announced its plan to invest US$1 trillion for the up-gradation of physical infrastructures such as bridges and airports.

2. The personal care sector is driving the growth of the market. As per the stats by the Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, the European cosmetics market was US$ 87 billion in 2019, making it the largest cosmetics market in the world.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for opacifiers owing to the booming construction industry in the region. According to the report by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI received by India in construction (infrastructure) activities was recorded at US$ 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The paints and coatings application segment dominated the opacifiers market in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. A variety of opacifiers ranging from opaque polymers, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide, among others, are used in several applications such as cosmetics, ceramic glazes, and plastics.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the opacifiers market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for opacifiers is attributed to the expanding construction sector in the region. A wide variety of opacifiers are utilized massively in the production of paints and coatings for the construction sector in the region.

3. The construction sector dominated the opacifiers market in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Opacifiers are used in the construction sector for the production of a wide variety of paints and coating products. They are utilized in the preparation of decorative paints, protective coatings, and several other construction products.

4. The personal care sector is an important market for opacifiers. A wide range of opacifiers such as aluminum silicate and titanium dioxide are used in the formulation of several personal care products like hand washes, lotions, body washes, shampoos, etc. The opacifiers impart pearlescence, opacity, and stability to personal care product formulation.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Opacifiers Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Lonza

3. DOW

4. Arkema

5. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.



