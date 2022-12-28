Vietnamese eye family vacations in 2023: Agoda

VIETNAM, December 28 -

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is among the top three markets where residents plan to travel with the whole family in the coming year, a new survey by Agoda revealed.

Agoda’s Family Travel Trend survey 2022 found that 61 per cent of travelers from Singapore and Taiwan and 59 per cent from Việt Nam are most likely to take at least one trip with the immediate family.

People from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia are most likely to plan two or more family jaunts in the coming year.

Agoda’s survey said that four out of five travelers will take a vacation with their immediate family in the next 12 months and, while travelling with friends proves more popular than travelling with extended family, still more than half, about 52 per cent, are keen to catch up with relatives during their vacation.

“The more the merrier for holidays seems to be the message across Southeast Asia, India and beyond this year as Asia finally reopens for travel. The Agoda Family Travel Survey shows people really want to enjoy the company of friends or extended family on their vacations with more than 80 per cent of travelers planning to travel with immediate family and 52 per cent opting to travel with other relatives too,” explained Enric Casals, regional vice president, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Agoda.

When it comes to travelling with families or in a group, travelers worldwide are seeking more value for their trips with budget hotels, Agoda home vacation rentals and inclusive resorts cited as the top three group travel preferences.

“Family travelers often have more complex requirements when choosing their holiday accommodation. Often they need more space, perhaps with cooking facilities as offered by Agoda Homes, or services such as babysitting, kids clubs, extra beds or interconnecting rooms offered by family-friendly hotels. Being able to search on one platform, like Agoda, for accommodation, flights, ground transportation and fun filled activities at the destination takes away a lot of the hassle of travel planning, meaning there is more time to relax and enjoy spending time with loved ones,” Enric Casals continued.

Agoda also found that despite travel optimism and growth outpacing pre-COVID levels, 77 per cent of travelers globally indicate some concern about international borders closing again while they are overseas. Travelers from the most recently opened markets, including South Korea and Japan, are most concerned, in comparison to those from markets that quickly removed border restrictions, such as the US, Australia and India. — VNS