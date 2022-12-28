Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022”, the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is predicted to reach a value of $452.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The greenhouse, nursery, and flower market is expected to grow to $619.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Trends In The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market

The vertical farming process can increase productivity because of its ability to grow under artificial lights, with less water and less pesticides. Vertical farming is the practise of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled-environment agriculture technology. Vertical farming includes hydroponics, which uses 70% less water than traditional agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry the ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available faster and at lower costs.

Overview Of The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market

The greenhouse, nursery, and flower market consists of sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops that are grown undercover. Undercover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms; other food crops are grown undercover; and nursery and floriculture produce.

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Food Crops Grown Under Cover, Nursery And Floriculture Production

By Application: Agricultural Products, Ornamental Plant, Grow Plants, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

By End-User: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Domtar Corporation, Costa Group Holdings Ltd, Syngenta AG, Verso Corporation, Color Spot Nurseries, Altman Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouse

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market research. The market report analyzes greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market size, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market growth drivers, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market segments, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market major players, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market growth across geographies, and greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

