Sodium Chloride Market worth US$33.7 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.2% - IndustryARC

Demand for food and further drive the demand for Sodium Chloride Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sodium Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$33.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. Sodium chloride is the chemical name for salt and regulates the amount of water in the human body. Sodium chloride is also commonly known as rock salt/table salt and they are mostly produced by the evaporation of seawater. They are naturally extracted from seawater and other natural and artificial brines. Sodium bicarbonate is a salt that breaks down to form sodium and bicarbonate in water. Ammonium chloride is a white crystalline salt that is highly soluble in water used in fertilizers and flavoring agents. Salt is one of the major ingredients consumed by human beings in daily life through food. They are used to enhance food taste and preserve food from bacteria and fungus. The growing demand for sodium chloride from various industries such as food, chemical, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals among others is driving the market during the forecast period. Caustic soda is mostly produced by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride solution using mercury, diaphragm, or ion-exchange cells. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sodium-Chloride-Market-Research-510593



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sodium Chloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing developments in the food and chemical industry are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The rock-salt segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The rapidly increasing use of sodium chloride in end-use industries such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical is further supporting the market growth.



https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510593



Segmental Analysis:

1. The rock salt segment accounted for approximately 35% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rock salt is formed by the evaporation of salty water from large water bodies such as enclosed bays, inland marginal seas, and estuaries in semi-arid regions among others.

2. Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the sodium chloride market in 2021, up to 46%, owing to the rapid growth in end-use industries in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. Abundant sources of salt and the availability of a workforce also support the regional demand.

3. The chemical products segment accounted for approximately 52% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Sodium chloride is one of the major components used in the manufacturing of different chemicals, such as organic, inorganic, chloralkali products, including chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide (caustic) solution.

4. The growing population along with the growing need for food preservatives is supporting the growth of sodium chloride during the forecast period. Sodium chloride is widely used to preserve foods for thousands of years and it enhances the taste of food. Salt helps to prevent spoilage and helps to keep foods fresh and tasty.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sodium Chloride Industry are -

1. Cargill Incorporated.

2. CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc

3. Compass Minerals

4. INEOS

5. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510593



