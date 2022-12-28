Insights Into The Global Fats And Oils Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2022”, the fats and oils market is predicted to reach a value of $180.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fats and oils global market is expected to grow to $233.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected to result in low raw material costs for fats and oils manufacturing companies.

Key Trends In The Fats And Oils Market

Manufacturers are increasingly offering avocado oil due to an increase in demand from health-conscious customers. Avocado oil provides a lot of health benefits as it is a healthy fat and contains plenty of vitamins. Also, there is an increase in global avocado fruit production of five million metric tons, and annual production is expected to increase by nearly 200,000 metric tons. Mexico produces around 1.8 million metric tonnes of avocado fruit. This increase in fruit production is also expected to lead to increased demand.

Overview Of The Fats And Oils Market

The fats and oils global market consists of sales of fats and oils by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce shortening and margarine from purchased fats and oils; refine and/or blend vegetable, oilseed, and tree nut oils from purchased oils; and blend purchased animal fats with purchased vegetable oils.

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Fats, Oils

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

By Product Type: Palm, Sunflower, Olive, Soyabean, Rapeseed

By Source: Plants, Animals

By Application: Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other Applications

By Geography: The fats and oils global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Wilmar International Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Musim Mas, Mewah International, AAK, The Nisshin Oillio Group

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth fats and oils market research.

