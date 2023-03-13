The Market Size for Agricultural Equipment valued $161.60 Bn in 2029 with increase of CAGR of 5.10% per year
The market for Agricultural Equipment worldwide was worth $114.10 Bn in 2021, expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.10% per year to reach $161.60 Bn in 2029.
There is nothing so terrible as activity without insight.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ethan
Global Agricultural Equipment Market Overview
Tractors and harvesters are both considered to be agricultural equipment. Crops and other farm products are moved using tractors. They can be used for many different things, such as planting, harvesting, and plow work. Crops are harvested with harvesters once they have grown. They are capable of carrying a variety of instruments, such as shears, knives, and sickles.
Get Sample PDF of Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis
Agriculture equipment appears to have a very bright future. A number of innovative agricultural tools are now being developed to improve the productivity and simplicity of farming. In the upcoming years, the market for agricultural equipment is anticipated to expand dramatically. The need for more effective farming practices and the rising demand for food are the main drivers of this growth. The development of technology, which makes agricultural equipment more sophisticated and efficient, is another factor driving the industry.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Agriculture equipment comes in a variety of forms. The most prevalent kind of tractor is one with wheels, and small to medium-sized farms often employ them. Crawler tractors are mostly used for harvesting crops and are built for navigating uneven terrain. Front-end loaders and rear-end loaders are the two types of harvesters that are used to harvest crops on a farm. There are various types of sprayers that can be used to administer insecticides, herbicides, or fertilizer to a field.
Equipment for agriculture is used to carry out specific activities during the farming process. The three types of this equipment are plowing, seeding, and fertilizing. Turning the soil over to get it ready for planting is called plowing. The planting of seeds in the ground is known as seeding. Two important agricultural technologies that aid farmers in growing crops successfully are plant protection and fertilization.
Aside from the United States and Europe, agricultural equipment is becoming more and more popular in other parts of the world. For instance, one of the areas with the biggest growth in agricultural equipment is Asia Pacific. This is probably a result of the rising demand for food items in nations like China and India.
Prominent Key Players of the Agricultural Equipment Market
John Deere, CNH Industrial, Kubota, AGCO, Claas, Yanmar, Mahindra, LOVOL, SDF, JCB, TAFE, YTO Group, Exel Industries, Jiangsu Wode Group, ISEKI, Rostselmash, Wuzheng, Dongfeng farm(), Shandong Shifeng (), and Zoomlion are some of the market's top competitors.
Key Market Segments Table: Agricultural Equipment Market
Based on types, the Agricultural Equipment market is primarily split into:
• Wheel Drive Tractors
• Crawler Tractors
• Harvesters
• Sprayers
Based on applications, the Agricultural Equipment market covers:
• Plowing
• Sowing
• Plant Protection & Fertilizing
• Harvesting & Threshing
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a variety of effects on the market for agricultural equipment. One of the reasons is that farmers are switching to other crops in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has resulted in a decline in the demand for agricultural equipment globally. Second, as farmers focused their efforts on crop protection, businesses that produce agricultural equipment suffered a fall in sales. Despite these difficulties, several businesses are reporting a rise in demand for their goods as farmers search for fresh approaches to safeguard their crops.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Agricultural Equipment Market
One of the first economic systems used by humans in agriculture. It has been around for millennia and is still very important to world economies today. Agriculture equipment comes in a wide variety and serves a variety of functions. The tractor is one form of agricultural machinery. Crops and other items are moved around a field by tractors. They can also be utilized for other tasks like field clearance or cargo transportation. The foundation of the global economy is agriculture. It employs almost half of the world's working population and contributes around one-third of the global GDP. Agriculture is the second-largest sector after manufacturing in terms of value contributed.
The abundance of companies in the "Agriculture Equipment" market is one of the biggest problems it faces. There are numerous small and medium-sized businesses that are vying with one another for market share. This market's growth has been moderate as a result of the competition. The market also has to contend with the growing trend of mechanization in agriculture. In the near future, it is anticipated that this tendency will lessen demand for machineries like tractors and harvesters.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• By paying close attention to important product positioning and keeping track of the leading rivals within the market framework, extensive study of
the market is undertaken.
• To ascertain the current market opportunity for agriculture equipment, a thorough analysis of every region is given.
• The study includes an analysis of the worldwide agriculture equipment market projections.
• This study profiles the major market participants and carefully examines their business models to assist readers understand the competitive
the landscape of the sector.
Following is the list of TOC for the Agricultural Equipment Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Key Market Segments
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Study Objectives
• Agricultural Equipment Growth by Region
• Agricultural Equipment Market Dynamics
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Agricultural Equipment Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Agricultural Equipment Market Player's Profiles
• Global Agricultural Equipment Market Barriers
• Benefits for Industry Participants
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is an Agricultural Equipment Market Research Report so Important?
• This report includes information on the major market drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. It will assist partners with their greedy
understanding of the global enterprise popularity and patterns of Telemedicine Administration Frameworks.
• This paper will help partners understand candidates more thoroughly and gather experiences to strengthen their situation in their organizations.
The serious scene region includes the pie slice and rank (in size and value), contender environment, new item improvement, development, and
acquisition.
• This paper is continually updated with current innovation mix, highlights, and upcoming advancements.
Amrita Pandey
Prime PR Wire
+1 951-407-0500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter