Global Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2022”, the flavoring syrup and concentrate market is predicted to reach a value of $54.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The flavoring syrup and concentrate global market is expected to grow to $66.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The growth of the flavouring syrup and concentrate manufacturing markets is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market

Syrup and concentrate manufacturers are increasingly offering products made with natural and organic ingredients. Innovative flavoured products with enhanced nutritional value and low sugar content are attracting consumers with health consciousness. For instance, in 2019, Swoon introduced flavouring syrups with zero sugar content that can be consumed by diabetic patients. Similarly, in 2019, Torani, a US-based flavour company, launched 16 flavours of pure-made syrups, including green apple, peach, pumpkin spice, passion fruit, raspberry, and strawberry. Canadian Organic Maple Co. Ltd, Hamel Maple Syrup, and Hoover's Maple Syrup are some of the companies that have introduced organic syrups.

Overview Of The Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market

The flavouring syrup and concentrate market consists of sales of flavouring syrup and concentrate by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce flavouring syrup, drink concentrates, and related products for soda fountain use or for the production of soft drinks. The companies in the flavouring syrup and concentrate industry process raw materials into flavouring syrup and concentrate and package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers, soft drink producers, and commercial establishments.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Syrups, Molasses, Sweet Spreads, Jam, Jellies, Preservatives, Savory Spreads

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

By Application: Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Confectionery, Bakery

By Flavors: Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Herbs & Seasonings, Other Flavours

By Geography: The global flavoring syrup and concentrate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Coca-Cola Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Kerry Group plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, The Hershey Company, Sensient Technologies Corporation

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth flavoring syrup and concentrate market research. The market report analyzes flavoring syrup and concentrate market size, flavoring syrup and concentrate market growth drivers, flavoring syrup and concentrate market segments, flavoring syrup and concentrate market major players, flavoring syrup and concentrate market growth across geographies, and flavoring syrup and concentrate market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

