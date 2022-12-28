Insights Into The Global Poultry Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Poultry Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

As per The Business Research Company's "Poultry Global Market Report 2022”, the poultry market is predicted to reach a value of $349.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The poultry market is expected to grow to $441.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Request a Free Sample now to gain a better understanding of poultry market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3590&type=smp

Key Trends In The Poultry Market

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimise yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements, and the geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of its size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximises the yield and minimises the per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

Overview Of The Poultry Market

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that slaughter poultry and prepare processed poultry and meat byproducts. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game, and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Learn more on the global poultry market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-global-market-report

Poultry Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks , Other Poultry

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Product Type: Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat, Other Product Types

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Geography: The global poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Poultry Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth poultry market research. The market report analyzes poultry market size, poultry market growth drivers, poultry global market segments, poultry market major players, poultry global market growth across geographies, and poultry global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The poultry market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-healthcare-global-market-report

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cultured-meat-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model