The Aerospace Coatings Market Sales is Expected to Reach $1130.20 Million in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 10.30%
The market for Aerospace coatings was valued at $569.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1130.20 million in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 10.30%.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2023
— Roy
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Overview
A form of coating used on airplanes, spacecraft, and other aerospace machinery is known as an Aerospace coating. They are frequently applied on equipment to improve performance, to shield it from the elements, or to simply make it seem nicer. Typically, a very thin layer of paint or varnish serves as the basis for aerospace coatings. Spraying, dipping, brushing, or rolling is used to apply them. Aircraft, spacecraft, and other equipment are coated with aerospace materials to enhance performance in a number of ways.
Get Sample PDF of Aerospace Coatings Market Analysis
In the future, glass and plastic surfaces may also be strengthened and made more durable by the use of aeronautical coatings. The need for new aircraft is rising, and there is a need to prevent corrosion on existing aircraft, which is what is driving this rise. The metal surfaces of airplanes are protected by aerospace coatings from the hostile environment they operate in. Additionally, they make airplanes look better and increase their UV resistance.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Aerospace coatings can be divided into three categories: Water-based coatings, powder coatings, and solvent-based coatings. The most prevalent kind of coatings are solvent-based coatings, which function by coating the surface with a solvent. The coating remains on the surface after the solvent has evaporated. Water is used as the coating agent in water-based coatings. The material that is being coated is dissolved by the water, which then leaves a barrier-like layer on top. Compared to solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings are more resilient to weathering, pollutants, and wear. They might not stick to some materials as well and can be more challenging to apply.
Aerospace coatings are employed throughout a wide range of industries, but they play a crucial role in both commercial and military aircraft. Aerospace coatings are used on aircraft to enhance performance and shield them from the weather. In order to increase their durability, they are also utilized on helicopter blades and other components of aircraft. Aerospace coatings safeguard aircraft from corrosion and deterioration, contributing significantly to their safety.
Around the world, there has been an increase in the use of aerospace coatings. Due to the rising popularity of aircraft, demand for these coatings has increased significantly in Asia Pacific. Aerospace coating sales have increased in Europe as well due to businesses' efforts to cut back on emissions and fuel use. The use of conventional aviation materials has decreased in North America, which has increased demand for aerospace coatings. Due to the rise in air travel, South America is experiencing a surge in the use of aircraft coatings. The aerospace coatings industry in the Middle East and Africa is expanding as these regions seek to improve the defense capabilities of their own nations.
Prominent Key Players of the Aerospace Coatings Market
AkzoNobel (Mapaero), PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Mankiewicz, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Indestructible Paint, and China Haohua Chemical Group are the market's top competitors.
Key Market Segments Table: Aerospace Coatings Market
Based on types, the Aerospace Coatings market is primarily split into:
• Solvent-Based Coating
• Water-Based Coating
• Powder Coating
Based on applications, the Aerospace Coatings market covers:
• Civil Aviation
• Military Aviation
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The "Aerospace Coatings Market" has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, which has had an impact on the aviation and defense industries internationally. A Category A virus known as COVID-19 is a highly pathogenic coronavirus. There has been a widespread outbreak of the virus, which has claimed numerous lives. As a result of the current grounding or delay of aircraft, has had a substantial influence on the aerospace coatings business. As a result, there is now a higher need for aerospace coatings, which will boost market expansion in the ensuing years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Aerospace Coatings Market
The demand for new types of aircraft, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as strict safety requirements, are some of the major reasons propelling the expansion of the aerospace coatings market. The market for aerospace coatings is also anticipated to increase as a result of rising investments in R&D for new aircraft technologies and the rising use of composite materials in aircraft.
There are numerous obstacles now facing the aircraft coatings sector. The rising price of raw resources is one of the most important. This is a result of rising demand from the aircraft industry, both military and commercial. Due to the high educational requirements in this business, there is also a shortage of skilled workers.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The study on the global aerospace coatings market offers geographic analysis for areas including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of
the world.
• The global market for aerospace coatings is divided into exterior and interior applications. The liquid coating and powder coating segments of the
global aerospace coatings market are based on technology.
Following is the list of TOC for the Aerospace Coatings Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Key Market Segments
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Study Objectives
• Aerospace Coatings Growth by Region
• Aerospace Coatings Market Dynamics
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Aerospace Coatings Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Aerospace Coatings Market Players Profiles
• Global Aerospace Coatings Market Barriers
• Benefits for Industry Participants
• Disclaimer
