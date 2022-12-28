Founder & Director of Apex Heart and Vascular Care, Dr. Anuj Shah Named NJ Top Doc

Anuj Shah, MD has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for the fifth consecutive year.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified cardiologist, Dr. Anuj R. Shah of the Apex Heart and Vascular Center for 2022. Dr. Shah is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the New Jersey region to practice in vascular, venous, and diabetic limb salvage treatment.

His practice specializes in offering diabetic patients cutting-edge solutions to vascular problems, including PAD and PVD. In fact, Apex Heart and Vascular Center is the leading private practice for PAD treatment in New Jersey. There are six locations in northern and central New Jersey where Dr. Shah and his team take pride in providing cutting-edge compassionate cardiac and vascular care.

"One thing I always tell my patients is that legs are the window to the heart. This advice can help save someone's life, but also their limbs, too. My focus is on saving limbs and saving lives," says Dr. Shah.

His areas of interest include treatment of circulatory disease and office-based treatment of varicose veins, swelling of the legs, and venous ulcers.

Over the past decade, Dr. Shah has worked as a vascular director at several institutes and has had more than 50 papers published in medical trade journals including Podiatry Today.

