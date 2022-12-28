Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,171 in the last 365 days.

PreIPO Corporation™ Receives its first International Registered Trademark in the United Kingdom for "PreIPO®"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™ owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO Exchange®, PreIPO.com™, and PreIPO Intelli™, has officially received its first International Registered Trademark from the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom for "PreIPO®".

PreIPO® obtains another Registered Trademark.

The registration covers Class 35: Business management and administration services provided on-line via a website for the sale, transparency, immutability and decentralization of non-liquid assets, namely, smart contracts, endorsements, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens using the blockchain, tokenization and diligence as a service using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As well as, Class 42: Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software for administering the sale, transparency, immutability and decentralization of non-liquid assets using the blockchain, tokenization and diligence as a service using artificial intelligence and machine learning, namely, for the sale of smart contracts, endorsements, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens; Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software using artificial intelligence for deep learning, in-depth qualitative evaluation of digital assets, goods, contracts, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens.

CEO of PreIPO®, David Grzan, speaks about the new trademark approval for their company. "Registering the "PreIPO®" trademark with the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom will help to further strengthen the branding of our ever-growing company. By continuing to establish and validate the PreIPO® brand world-wide, we believe we will continue to disrupt the private market industry in a major way."

About PreIPO Corporation™
PreIPO Corp.™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

For more information please contact: info@preipo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preipo-corporation-receives-its-first-international-registered-trademark-in-the-united-kingdom-for-preipo-301710492.html

SOURCE PreIPO Corp

You just read:

PreIPO Corporation™ Receives its first International Registered Trademark in the United Kingdom for "PreIPO®"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.