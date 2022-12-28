intoPIX Showcases Ultra-low Latency Wireless Display Concept at CES Las Vegas 2023

For zero-latency Wireless XR, Gaming and Displays, the intoPIX TicoXS FIP Codec is changing the Game

intoPIX, the leading expert in zero-latency mezzanine video compression, unveils a new concept for Wireless Displays with its unique TicoXS FIP compression algorithm that combines the JPEG XS Codec with a Flawless Image Profile – FIP - and a dedicated error concealment feature.

The award-winning TicoXS FIP technology helps connect displays wirelessly with a latency below 1 millisecond and a lossless quality without friction. The technology is not limited to HD or 4K, it already supports high frame rates and 8K. Invited guests and users can discover the revolutionary "TicoXS FIP" codec at CES in Las Vegas this week.

"With the lightweight TicoXS FIP silicon cores, 4K & 8K audiovisual contents can be deployed with super low latency and lossless quality on gigabit ethernet cables as well as WiFi-6 and other wireless technologies. We are excited to show a level of quality, bandwidth and latency that was not achievable until now using traditional technologies," explains Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director Marketing and Sales.

TicoXS FIP combines the following unique key benefits:

Microsecond latency with perfect image quality in any situation on any content.

Robust compression with error control and recovery of any corrupted content, which makes it also ideal for unpredictable transmission such as WiFi-6 or 60Ghz.

Cost-efficiency and sustainability to carry 4K and 8K over a gigabit network.

IntoPIX welcomes all engineers, product managers and other stakeholders at its booth #55932 in the Venetian Expo during CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5 - 8, to discover the new TicoXS FIP and enjoy all the demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

